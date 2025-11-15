403
OpenAI to stop disclosure of twenty million conversations in copyright lawsuit
(MENAFN) OpenAI has requested that a federal judge in New York prevent the disclosure of 20 million anonymized ChatGPT conversations in a copyright lawsuit filed by The New York Times and other media organizations.
In a court filing on Wednesday, the company described the order as a broad intrusion into user privacy, noting that “99.99%” of the transcripts are unrelated to the copyright allegations. OpenAI’s chief information security officer, Dane Stuckey, argued that the demand “disregards long-standing privacy protections” and “breaks with common-sense security practices.”
The filing warned, "To be clear: anyone in the world who has used ChatGPT in the past three years must now face the possibility that their personal conversations will be handed over to The Times to sift through at will in a speculative fishing expedition."
The media outlets involved contend that the logs are necessary to determine whether ChatGPT reproduced their copyrighted material and to address OpenAI’s claims that the chatbot was “hacked” to generate evidence. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI trained ChatGPT on copyrighted news content without authorization.
Stuckey emphasized the company’s stance on privacy, saying, “Journalism has historically played a critical role in defending people’s right to privacy throughout the world. However, this demand from the New York Times does not live up to that legacy, and we’re asking the court to reject it.”
