403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin falls to six per cent amid uncertainty of US economy
(MENAFN) Bitcoin fell over 6% on Friday, reaching its lowest level in six months as uncertainty surrounding the US economy dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December.
The cryptocurrency was trading at $97,190 at 0705 GMT, its weakest since May. Data from CoinMarketCap indicated that the overall value of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, fell roughly 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $3.26 trillion.
Bitcoin’s market capitalization dropped 5.8% to $1.94 trillion during the same period, while daily trading volume surged about 50% to $111.1 billion. Despite the recent slump, Bitcoin has gained approximately 4.1% since the start of 2025.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, declined about 9% to $3,220.
The downturn was largely driven by concerns over the US economic outlook. Following a nearly 43-day government shutdown that ended Wednesday, markets have scaled back expectations for a Fed rate cut, amid worries that key employment and inflation data for October might not be released. This leaves the Federal Reserve with less information ahead of its December 10-11 policy meeting.
According to CME FedWatch, traders were pricing in a 45.4% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December on Friday, down from 63.8% a week earlier.
The shortage of official economic data has reduced risk appetite, putting pressure on speculative assets and prompting caution among cryptocurrency traders.
The cryptocurrency was trading at $97,190 at 0705 GMT, its weakest since May. Data from CoinMarketCap indicated that the overall value of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, fell roughly 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $3.26 trillion.
Bitcoin’s market capitalization dropped 5.8% to $1.94 trillion during the same period, while daily trading volume surged about 50% to $111.1 billion. Despite the recent slump, Bitcoin has gained approximately 4.1% since the start of 2025.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, declined about 9% to $3,220.
The downturn was largely driven by concerns over the US economic outlook. Following a nearly 43-day government shutdown that ended Wednesday, markets have scaled back expectations for a Fed rate cut, amid worries that key employment and inflation data for October might not be released. This leaves the Federal Reserve with less information ahead of its December 10-11 policy meeting.
According to CME FedWatch, traders were pricing in a 45.4% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December on Friday, down from 63.8% a week earlier.
The shortage of official economic data has reduced risk appetite, putting pressure on speculative assets and prompting caution among cryptocurrency traders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment