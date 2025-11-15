Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Survey shows half of Western nations think democracy is broken

Survey shows half of Western nations think democracy is broken


2025-11-15 10:14:47
(MENAFN) A recent poll indicates that 45% of residents in Western nations consider democracy in their countries to be “broken,” according to reports citing an Ipsos survey.

The study, conducted in September, surveyed 9,800 voters across the US, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, the Netherlands, and Poland. Results showed that citizens in seven of the nine countries expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of their democratic systems, with Sweden and Poland being the exceptions, where most respondents expressed confidence in their governance.

France showed the highest level of discontent, with around 60% of respondents expressing dissatisfaction, followed by the US at 53%, and both the UK and Spain at 51%. Participants identified disinformation, corruption, lack of political accountability, and the rising influence of extremist parties as the main threats undermining democratic processes.

