403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO nations to pay up to four hundred million dollars for Ukraine’s US arms
(MENAFN) Several NATO countries have agreed to jointly provide a €430 million ($500 million) military aid package for Ukraine, Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed.
The contribution will come from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program, which was approved in September. The framework allows the US to supply weapons to Kyiv while European NATO members cover the associated costs.
US President Donald Trump has frequently criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for approving large military aid packages and described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the greatest salesman on earth.” Trump has repeatedly stressed that European NATO members should bear the primary responsibility for supporting Ukraine. Earlier this week, he said that the US had spent $350 billion on the conflict and indicated that future support would come via NATO contributions: “Now they’re paying us through NATO,” he remarked.
The announcement coincides with a growing corruption probe in Ukraine, which has put additional pressure on Zelensky’s government. Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau recently charged seven individuals, including Zelensky’s former business partner Timur Mindich, with kickbacks and embezzlement in the energy sector, which receives significant Western funding. EU diplomat Kaja Kallas urged Kyiv to tackle corruption “very fast,” emphasizing that “people’s money should go to the front lines.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has criticized European support for Ukraine, claiming it prolongs the conflict at the cost of Ukrainian lives and reflects a refusal to recognize the shortcomings of their strategy.
The contribution will come from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program, which was approved in September. The framework allows the US to supply weapons to Kyiv while European NATO members cover the associated costs.
US President Donald Trump has frequently criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for approving large military aid packages and described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the greatest salesman on earth.” Trump has repeatedly stressed that European NATO members should bear the primary responsibility for supporting Ukraine. Earlier this week, he said that the US had spent $350 billion on the conflict and indicated that future support would come via NATO contributions: “Now they’re paying us through NATO,” he remarked.
The announcement coincides with a growing corruption probe in Ukraine, which has put additional pressure on Zelensky’s government. Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau recently charged seven individuals, including Zelensky’s former business partner Timur Mindich, with kickbacks and embezzlement in the energy sector, which receives significant Western funding. EU diplomat Kaja Kallas urged Kyiv to tackle corruption “very fast,” emphasizing that “people’s money should go to the front lines.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has criticized European support for Ukraine, claiming it prolongs the conflict at the cost of Ukrainian lives and reflects a refusal to recognize the shortcomings of their strategy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment