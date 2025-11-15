Kaspersky Introduces Cyber Pathways To Support Career Development In Cybersecurity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Kaspersky's new platform, 'Cyber Pathways', offers a comprehensive look into the essential cybersecurity roles, skills, and tools, to empower professionals to chart their career paths with confidence. Featuring an interactive guidance test and personalized learning recommendations, the resource helps users to discover their ideal cybersecurity role. This platform is equally useful for newcomers to cybersecurity, IT generalists, seasoned experts and corporate organizations.

According to Kaspersky study, a staggering 41% of companies report that their cybersecurity teams are significantly understaffed, primarily due to a shortage of qualified professionals capable of handling complex challenges. This talent gap is further echoed by the fact that 49% of cybersecurity experts see a pressing need for more practical training opportunities to enhance their skills and venture into new, more demanding areas. Recognizing the crucial role of expertise in closing this gap, Kaspersky introduces its new digital project 'Cyber Pathways', a comprehensive interactive platform designed to empower cybersecurity professionals at all levels.

'Cyber Pathways' is a digital platform that offers an in-depth overview of key cybersecurity spheres and spotlights the vital hard and soft skills essential for success in each area. It highlights core responsibilities and introduces key tools and solutions utilized in these roles. It also offers practically oriented educational courses tailored to expand knowledge and sharpen skills in a chosen cybersecurity field.

Key cybersecurity spheres are reviewed in the 'Kaspersky Cyber Heroes' part, each embodying a vital area of cybersecurity: threat intelligence, malware analysis, security operations, security assessment, network security, and information security research. These heroes are designed to help professionals understand the unique characteristics of each role and identify the key competencies required to succeed in them.

Career guidance test in an engaging and interactive form enables professionals to assess their current expertise level and identify the cybersecurity role that best matches their strengths and aspirations. The platform offers three tailored test options, catering to different levels of expertise: for beginners in cybersecurity, for advanced professionals, and for organizations.

Building on nearly three decades of unmatched experience and extensive historical data, Kaspersky has developed a unique expertise that not only protects against the most dangerous cyber threats and guarantees top-tier product quality, but also empowers cybersecurity professionals worldwide to enhance their knowledge and stay ahead of cybercriminals.

Rooted in this expertise, the educational recommendations provided on this platform combine highly practical, hands-on programs from Kaspersky Cybersecurity Training and Kaspersky Academy. Designed to equip professionals with the critical skills needed to combat sophisticated threats, these initiatives ensure that their skills remain sharp, current, and ready for any challenge. Additionally, these recommendations include valuable resources for corporate organizations, featuring online tools from Kaspersky Security Awareness that promote cybersecurity-conscious behaviors within teams and foster a resilient security culture.

