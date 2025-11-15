403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN votes to extend Abyei pacekeeping mandate amid debate
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council voted Friday to extend the mandate of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) for an additional year, despite disagreements over new conditions tied to the mission.
The US-drafted resolution passed with 12 votes in favor, while Russia, China, and Pakistan abstained. US Deputy UN envoy Dorothy Shea welcomed the extension, stating, "While this mandate differs from past mandate renewals, it aligns with the important and necessary goal of making sure missions are guided by clear benchmarks that track progress and ensure host countries are invested in the mission's success."
The resolution specifies that future renewals should be based on "demonstrable progress by Sudan and South Sudan" and introduces three benchmarks. Although many Council members voiced opposition to these conditions, they ultimately supported the resolution due to the vital role UNISFA plays in the region.
The benchmarks call for the removal of unauthorized armed groups from Abyei, the resumption of Joint Political and Security Mechanism (JPSM) meetings between Sudan and South Sudan, and the creation of the Abyei Joint Security Police. Shea emphasized, "These benchmarks will help describe the mission's impact and provide a critical tool to hold host governments accountable for measurable progress."
China’s Deputy UN envoy Sun Lei raised concerns about the process, stressing that “any major adjustment to a mission’s mandate or the withdrawal of a mission should be based on the situation on the ground, respect the visions of the host country, and take into account the views of stakeholders.”
UNISFA has been deployed in the oil-rich Abyei Administrative Area since 2011, a region claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan and long affected by conflict.
Speaking for Guyana, Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Somalia, Guyanese ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett said, "While reiterating our serious concerns regarding the unrealistic benchmarks that could question the future renewal of UNISFA's mandate, the E3+ voted in favor of this draft resolution solely to ensure the mission's preservation as its presence and role are more essential than ever in the current context in Abyei."
The US-drafted resolution passed with 12 votes in favor, while Russia, China, and Pakistan abstained. US Deputy UN envoy Dorothy Shea welcomed the extension, stating, "While this mandate differs from past mandate renewals, it aligns with the important and necessary goal of making sure missions are guided by clear benchmarks that track progress and ensure host countries are invested in the mission's success."
The resolution specifies that future renewals should be based on "demonstrable progress by Sudan and South Sudan" and introduces three benchmarks. Although many Council members voiced opposition to these conditions, they ultimately supported the resolution due to the vital role UNISFA plays in the region.
The benchmarks call for the removal of unauthorized armed groups from Abyei, the resumption of Joint Political and Security Mechanism (JPSM) meetings between Sudan and South Sudan, and the creation of the Abyei Joint Security Police. Shea emphasized, "These benchmarks will help describe the mission's impact and provide a critical tool to hold host governments accountable for measurable progress."
China’s Deputy UN envoy Sun Lei raised concerns about the process, stressing that “any major adjustment to a mission’s mandate or the withdrawal of a mission should be based on the situation on the ground, respect the visions of the host country, and take into account the views of stakeholders.”
UNISFA has been deployed in the oil-rich Abyei Administrative Area since 2011, a region claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan and long affected by conflict.
Speaking for Guyana, Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Somalia, Guyanese ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett said, "While reiterating our serious concerns regarding the unrealistic benchmarks that could question the future renewal of UNISFA's mandate, the E3+ voted in favor of this draft resolution solely to ensure the mission's preservation as its presence and role are more essential than ever in the current context in Abyei."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment