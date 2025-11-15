403
Georgia Judge dismisses three charges Trumps in 2020 election interference case
(MENAFN) A Georgia judge on Friday dismissed three of the 35 charges against President Donald Trump in the state’s 2020 election interference case, according to reports.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee removed counts related to conspiracy, criminal attempt to file false documents, and filing false documents. Trump’s legal team had argued these charges exceeded the state’s legal jurisdiction.
McAfee had indicated in September 2024 that he intended to dismiss the three counts, but the action was delayed until the case was remanded to him following the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis was removed from the case after disclosures that she had a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she had appointed, which defense attorneys claimed created a “significant appearance of impropriety.”
Earlier, in March 2024, the judge had dismissed six counts from the original indictment, three of which were against Trump.
Trump continues to face 32 charges connected to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results after his defeat to President Joe Biden. His attorney, Steve Sadow, said the defense remains “confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case.”
The ruling coincided with the announcement that Peter Skandalakis, director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, would take over the prosecution. Skandalakis appointed himself to the role after his organization was unable to find another prosecutor before McAfee’s deadline, which, if unmet, would have resulted in the dismissal of all remaining charges.
