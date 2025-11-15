403
UN chief denounces Russian attacks across several regions in Ukraine
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday strongly condemned Russia’s recent large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, which reportedly killed at least eight people and caused extensive damage in multiple regions.
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns today's large-scale missile and drone strikes by the Russian Federation on several Ukrainian regions, reportedly killing at least six people in the capital Kyiv and two people in the city of Chornomorsk,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The statement highlighted that the attacks resulted in numerous civilian injuries and damaged residential and energy infrastructure, including the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kyiv. It emphasized that such strikes “violate international humanitarian law” and are “unacceptable, wherever they occur, and must end immediately.” Guterres also reminded that diplomatic premises are inviolable under international law.
Guterres reiterated his call for a “full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire,” describing it as a first step toward achieving a “just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Ukraine” that respects the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.
Earlier reports from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that debris from an Iskander missile struck the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv. He said that the attack involved approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic types, causing damage to dozens of residential buildings across the capital and other regions.
Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported 731 strikes across 20 settlements, resulting in four deaths. Russia claimed it shot down 216 Ukrainian drones overnight over various regions and the Black Sea.
