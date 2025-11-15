Shashank Nigam Launches Udyamita Helpline To Empower India's Msmes

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 15, 2025 2:22 am - Udyamita Helpline is a knowledge-driven support platform focused on MSMEs and startups. It provides business guidance, compliance awareness and government-scheme education to help entrepreneurs thrive in India's evolving economic landscape.

Entrepreneur Shashank Nigam has launched Udyamita Helpline, a dedicated initiative aimed at empowering India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing them with reliable guidance, awareness and support to grow and protect their businesses. The platform has been created to address the major challenges faced by MSMEs, including delayed payments, documentation gaps and limited access to government schemes.

MSMEs play a crucial role in India's economic growth, yet many business owners struggle to navigate legal processes or understand the benefits available to them. Udyamita Helpline bridges this gap by offering step-by-step assistance on payment recovery procedures, insights on MSME-specific schemes, and access to regular educational sessions designed to enhance entrepreneurial decision-making.

The platform also extends its support to early-stage startups, helping them reduce initial business burdens by offering guidance on compliance, documentation and awareness of digital tools and infrastructure support. This initiative is designed to empower both traditional MSMEs and new-age entrepreneurs with the clarity and confidence they need to scale.

The platform focuses on solving real problems that small businesses face daily:

Step-by-step help with delayed payment recovery

Awareness about MSME-related schemes for loans, subsidies and registration

Free online guidance sessions

Support for both manufacturing and service-based MSMEs

Easy communication channels for entrepreneurs in remote regions

Speaking about the vision behind the initiative, Shashank Nigam said,“India has millions of small businesses and innovators who work hard but often lack access to the right knowledge at the right time. Udyamita Helpline is built to solve this problem. Whether it's a manufacturer facing delayed payments or a startup founder struggling with compliance, our goal is to provide simple, dependable support.”

With a mission to make entrepreneurship smoother and more accessible, Udyamita Helpline aims to become a national support ecosystem where business owners can gain trusted information, understand their rights and leverage opportunities for growth.

Media Contact:

Shashank Nigam

...

+91-9717184726