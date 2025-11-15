403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gulf Press Federation Board Holds 6Th Meeting In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- For his part, Mohammad Al-Araimi, President of the Omani Journalists Association, said in a statement to KUNA the discussions during the meeting tackled various issues concerning the Gulf journalists. "A lot of topics in the agenda were endorsed," he said, naming approval to boost coordination at the local and external levels among the media stakeholders.
The conferees touched on training Gulf journalists and media personnel, he said, affirming that the profession faces permanent challenges.
Fadila Al-Maaini, President of the UAE Press Association, indicated that the talks addressed plans for increasing financial resources of the federation, the holding of seminars, workshops and other activities, in addition to participation in the conference of the International Federation of Journalists, due in Paris in 2026.
Adwan Alahmari, President of the Saudi Press Association, said the federation had held six meetings in two years, adding that the next session would be organized in Saudi Arabia.
The federation looks forward to supporting the young journalists who constitute foundation of the career, he continued.
Abdulrahman AlQahtani, President of Qatar Press Center, said the meeting was quite fruitful, affirming that the debates dealt with organizing seminars and training courses for sake of developing the profession in the GCC countries. (end)
mdm
The conferees touched on training Gulf journalists and media personnel, he said, affirming that the profession faces permanent challenges.
Fadila Al-Maaini, President of the UAE Press Association, indicated that the talks addressed plans for increasing financial resources of the federation, the holding of seminars, workshops and other activities, in addition to participation in the conference of the International Federation of Journalists, due in Paris in 2026.
Adwan Alahmari, President of the Saudi Press Association, said the federation had held six meetings in two years, adding that the next session would be organized in Saudi Arabia.
The federation looks forward to supporting the young journalists who constitute foundation of the career, he continued.
Abdulrahman AlQahtani, President of Qatar Press Center, said the meeting was quite fruitful, affirming that the debates dealt with organizing seminars and training courses for sake of developing the profession in the GCC countries. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment