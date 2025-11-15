Lakshmi Manchu's Teasing Remark On Rakul Preet's Married Life Breaks The Internet

Lakshmi Manchu, in an online buzz, made a light-hearted statement about Rakul Preet Singh's life post-marriage. The actor explained in a candid conversation that she found Rakul to be "a little different" ever since she married producer-entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani earlier this year. Though meant in jest, it soon became a talking point among fans of both stars.

Lakshmi Manchu's Teasing Remark on Rakul Preet's Married Life

Manchu Lakshmi narrated that lately, Rakul seems to check with Jackky before going into anything. "She is always saying, 'Let me ask Jackky,'" laughed Lakshmi, further stating that the change seems adorable and not controlling. For Lakshmi, Rakul has always been grounded and organized, and marriage has made her even more considerate and thoughtful.

Manchu Lakshmi playfully said,“No matter what you ask her, she says, 'Let me ask Jackky,' or 'Jackky is working tomorrow.' She keeps doing 'Jackky-Jackky'," Lakshmi said dramatically.“She's newly married, so I'll keep quiet for one year. After that, I'll whack her and tell her, 'If Jackky can't do it, YOU can still do it!' What is this Jackky obsession?"

A Modern Marriage in the Limelight

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made headlines across the country after their marriage in Goa, where the marriage was attended by family members and the film fraternity, who enjoyed the zeal so much that it became a hit on social media for a low-key yet warm wedding celebration.

Post-marriage, Rakul has consistently kept up with her daily fitness regimen, brand endorsements, and movie assignments. But with her love for Jackky noticeable in moments and be it during promotional endeavors or in casual public appearances. It has only solidified their position as one of the powerhouses in the industry for being balanced and supportive.

Fans React to Lakshmi's Comment

Lakshmi Manchu's comment opened a floodgate of reactions online. Many viewed it as sweet and relatable; some debated whether marriage ought to change decision-making dynamics. However, the greatest section of fans viewed it as friendly banter between close friends with genuine warmth toward each other.