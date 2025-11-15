MI Keeps Core Intact Hardik, Rohit, Bumrah To Lead The Charge

Mumbai Indians (MI) announced its list of retained players, affirming the team's commitment to continuity and long-term excellence, ensuring that the dynamic core that drives remains integral. The foundation of MI's success stays rocks solid. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma will continue their legacy in Blue and Gold.

Strengthened Squad with Key Retentions

Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar will give good support to Bumrah, MI's bowling unit is primed, fast, furious and fearless. Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner and Corbin Bosch, proved they belong in the Blue and Gold. They stepped up when it mattered last season and AM Ghazanfar will look forward to his debut season (missed the 2025 season due to injury).

New Trades and Emerging Talent

Breakout sensations Naman Dhir, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz get another chance to light up the Wankhede Stadium and the Indian Premier League (IPL) with their explosive cricket. Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mayank Markande have joined the squad, proven performers who will add that extra edge to an already formidable line-up.

Strategic Releases and High-Profile Trade

Though a few decisions have raised eyebrows. The franchise released several uncapped Indian players who were considered promising long-term investments, including left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur and Andhra Pradesh pacer V. Satyanarayana Raju, known for his potential at the death. The franchise has also moved on from overseas players who were not regular starters, such as Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs and Reece Topley. Their decision to trade Arjun Tendulkar to LSG is less surprising, given that he managed only limited appearances across five seasons.

Tendulkar posted on his official Instagram handle, "@mumbaiindians, thank you for the memories. It's been an honour wearing the badge and being part of the team. Can't wait to join @lucknowsupergiants, see you soon."

Auction Purse

MI will now go into the auction with Rs 2.75 crore remaining in their purse.

Complete Squad Changes: A Detailed Look

Players released and traded: Karn Sharma, Bevon Jacobs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Vignesh Puthur, KL Shrijith, PSN Raju, Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams along with the trade of Arjun Tendulkar.

Retained Players

Retained players: AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande (Trade In), Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur (Trade In), Sherfane Rutherford (Trade In), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks

Released and Traded Players

Released players: Bevon Jacobs, Karn Sharma, KL Shrijith, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, PSN Raju, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur.

Trade out: Arjun Tendulkar. (ANI)

