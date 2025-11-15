Chatai At Dubai Design Week: A Poetic Debut

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Supported by the Consulate General of Japan,“Chatai” celebrates culture, community and craftsmanship

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2025: Nikken Sekkei Dubai, the UAE design studio of leading Japanese architectural, engineering and urban design firm, Nikken Sekkei, one of the world's largest practices, proudly wrapped up a very successful debut at Dubai Design Week with Chatai, a pop-up installation that offered a serene and immersive glimpse into the beauty of Japanese culture.

Conceived by Nikken Sekkei Dubai, and brought to life with the expertise of co-creators SOBOKUYA, the Japanese fabricator, and Abjad Design, the Emirati graphic firm, Chatai captured the imagination of all who visited.

Dr. Fadi Jabri, CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai, said:“I am immensely proud of our team. With Chatai, we have created one of the key highlights of DDW 2025, if not the highlight -a true space of community where joy, learning, creativity, and connection intertwined together. Rather than a spectacle, It was a space a space of human-scale interaction for all generations, where everyone felt 'good', truly enjoyed the experience, and learned something new. We had tremendous success and truly enjoyed the event, being part of creative community, and look forward to continuing this journey next year with an even more inspired version of Chatai.”

The installation received an overwhelmingly positive response from visitors, who marveled at the craftsmanship of the wooden structure, engaged deeply with ceremonial interactions, and lingered to absorb the subtle elegance of the graphics. Many described it as a calm retreat, a moment of stillness in the midst of the vibrant design week.

Jun Imanishi, the Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, said:“In collaboration with Nikken Sekkei, SOBOKUYA and other exhibiting partners, Chatai, the only Japanese timber structure at Dubai Design Week 2025, stood out as a powerful symbol of Japan's presence in Dubai, the hub of the Middle East. We were honored to share the skills and spirit of Japanese craftsmanship, along with the cultural tradition of the tea space, with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.”

The pop-up also flourished thanks to collaborators including Panasonic Electric Works UAE, Dai Nippon Printing, Hiroshima Jozai, Ikebana International, and Nakawake Shohei, the master calligrapher. Chatai was conceived as a poetic reinterpretation of Chashitsu and Yatai, blending tradition and contemporary expression, allowing visitors to explore Japanese architecture, craftsmanship, and cultural rituals in a playful yet contemplative way.

Looking to the future, Nikken Sekkei remains committed to supporting regional visions. Through smart design, digital tools, and a flexible team model, the firm continues to build future-ready cities and lasting partnerships, shaping the next generation of urban life in the Middle East. With landmark projects such as One Za'abeel in Dubai and Tadawul Tower in Riyadh, Nikken Sekkei demonstrates its dedication to delivering architecture that blends innovation with cultural sensitivities.

About Nikken Sekkei:

Nikken Sekkei is a collective of architects, designers, and experts across multiple disciplines. With 120 years of experience in creating timeless elegance and enduring value, the company proposes context-customised solutions and visionary designs to contribute to a better urban environment supporting the well-being of people. Nikken Sekkei currently employs over 3,100 professional staff globally and has 11 offices in strategic locations outside Japan. The company's portfolio covers a broad range of services, including masterplans, mixed-use developments, offices, commercial facilities, residential complexes, hotels, transportation (airports and railway stations), education, culture, R&D, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and welfare facilities.

About Nikken Sekkei – Dubai:

Nikken Sekkei has been shaping the Middle East's skyline for more than 35 years, blending Japanese design heritage with local insight to deliver award-winning architecture and urban solutions. With a strong local presence and sizeable local team representing more than 20 nationalities, the firm is recognised for its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable transformation across the region.

From iconic projects such as One Za'abeel in Dubai and Tadawul Tower in Riyadh, to pioneering hybrid steel-wood structures and biophilic design, Nikken Sekkei's multidisciplinary teams are at the forefront of architectural excellence. The company's regional offices empower local talent, fostering collaboration and technical leadership that drive meaningful change in the built environment.