Suspected WWII bomb found in Hong Kong’s airport

2025-11-15 08:37:14
(MENAFN) A suspected bomb dating back to World War II was uncovered at a construction area within Hong Kong Airport, leading to the evacuation of staff as specialized explosive teams were called in, according to reports.

The device — approximately 30 cm long and 7 cm wide (11.8 by 2.8 inches) — was found by a worker who alerted authorities, as stated by local media.

Police said the incident is now being handled by their explosive ordnance disposal unit.

