Ebury Launches A New Mobile App To Help Clients Manage Global Cash Flows On The Go

Dubai, UAE, November 2025: Ebury, the leading global fintech specialising in international payments and FX risk management, has launched a brand new mobile app designed to give businesses complete control over their global cash flows - anytime, anywhere.

The new app enables clients to manage international payments, foreign exchange conversions, and approvals directly from their mobile devices, providing greater convenience for clients who want to transact on the go. Users can convert and pay in over 130 currencies, check live exchange rates, track transactions in real-time, instantly access their accounts and approve payments in seconds - combining powerful functionality with a seamless, intuitive experience.

As of today, the app is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This latest innovation underlines Ebury's continued growth and investment in its global technology platform. Founded in London in 2009, Ebury has expanded rapidly to 45+ offices in 30+ markets, employing more than 1,800 experts and supporting over 21,000 clients.

Ebury enables businesses to manage international payments and collections, convert over 130 currencies, manage cash flows, and access credit lines-all within a single, integrated platform. Clients also benefit from Ebury's local expertise and dedicated support teams, ensuring a consistent, high-quality service wherever they operate.

Enrique Colin, Chief Product, Technology and Data Officer at Ebury, said:“Our clients are operating in an increasingly fast-moving and unpredictable global economy. They need the freedom to make payments, manage cash flow and monitor their finances on the go, and that's exactly what the Ebury app delivers. It combines the power of our online platform with the simplicity and speed of a mobile experience, helping business owners achieve their global growth objectives and move money smarter and faster than ever before.”

Ebury is the leading payments specialist that helps small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) operate and grow internationally. It is a global fintech company with a comprehensive and tailored offering to enable businesses to make and receive cross-border payments, open currency accounts, and manage currency risk.

Founded in 2009 by Juan Lobato and Salvador Garcia in London, Ebury now has over 1,800 employees serving more than 21,000 customers across 40 offices in 29 markets. We have capabilities in 130+ currencies. Ebury has grown rapidly and profitably in recent years.

In FY 2025, revenues rose to £286.5 million, and EBITDA grew to £44.9 million. It is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the UAE and backed by top-tier investors, including Banco Santander, who have a majority share ownership.