DIU Receives €350,000 Aid Package From Anonymous Dutch Donor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defence Intelligence reported this on Facebook.

The package includes more than 700 Hatsan MKA1919 and MAVKA MKA1919 pump-action shotguns, 130 Holosun Enclosed HS512C-RD and Holosun Paralow HS403B collimator sights, which are not dependent on external lighting or weather conditions, as well as 20,000 rounds of ammunition.

The commander of the Artan Special Action Unit, call sign“Titan”, noted that the provided shotguns are an effective means of countering low-flying enemy UAVs.

“This weapon has become an effective tool in combating aerial threats, especially in close-range engagements. Although the benefactor's name remains undisclosed, we are sincerely grateful for this gesture of support. In times of full-scale war against Russian aggression, any targeted assistance is an expression of solidarity,” Titan emphasized.

The aid has already been delivered to the fighters of the Defence Intelligence special units Artan, Arei, KRAKEN, Shamanbat, the International Legion, and the Vikings group.

The total value of the assistance transferred to the intelligence units amounts to €350,000.

The transfer of equipment was made possible with the support of the charitable organization Collective Aid and Logistics and the international foundation Ukraine Aid Operations. The supplies were delivered via the ORKOV military trading platform.

