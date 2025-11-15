Jordan-Hejaz Railway Corporation Meeting Tackles Rehabilitation Process

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 15 (Petra) – Transport Minister Nidal Qatamin on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Jordan-Hejaz Railway Corporation (JHR) Board of Directors to discuss a development and modernization scheme of the historic railway.The meeting, held in a passenger carriage, tackled development projects of the railway, the only passenger railway currently operating in the Kingdom.The minister toured facilities of the railway and viewed first-hand rehabilitation and maintenance work of locomotives and carriages as well as development of the corporation's museum.He urged the preservation of "this rich historical legacy as an integral part of Jordan's transportation identity", stressing the need to develop the corporation's infrastructure and provide it with trained staff to ensure sustainability and enhance its role in tourism and heritage."Our presence in this open-air historical museum underlines an authentic past and embodies the development process of the transport sector, as a key landmark that connects generations to the history of their country," said Qatamin.For his part, JHR Director Zahi Khalil said the corporation is currently working to develop and rehabilitate stations in the Kingdom's north and south, pointing to "ambitious" future plans with timelines.