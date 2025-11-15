Functional Medicine Coaching Academy Announces March 2026 Community Impact Scholarship Recipients

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 14, 2025 12:47 pm - The Functional Medicine Coaching Academy (FMCA), in partnership with The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) and with generous support from VoLo Foundation, is proud to announce the recipients of the FMCA Community Impact Scholarships.

The Functional Medicine Coaching Academy (FMCA), in partnership with The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) and with generous support from VoLo Foundation, is proud to announce the recipients of the FMCA Community Impact Scholarships for the March 2026 Health Coach Certification Program.

This year, over 700 applicants shared their powerful stories and aspirations to drive change in communities often left behind by conventional care. After careful consideration, three remarkable individuals have been selected to receive full-tuition scholarships, recognizing their dedication to advancing health equity and expanding access to personalized, root-cause wellness.

These recipients are already making a difference. With training in functional medicine health coaching, they will deepen their work and broaden their reach, delivering compassionate, culturally competent care to underserved communities across the globe.

Meet the March 2026 Scholarship Recipients:

Sonja Brink – South Africa

Sonja works with children and adults with learning, behavior and postural movement challenges. She focuses on an integrated approach to human functioning and educates individuals and families about the importance of movement to improve functioning. The reasons that bring her to FMHC are the limited access to health care for people in rural areas of South Africa, and the high suicide rate for youth in the country. Her extensive experience (20+ years) as community development practitioner has shown her the positive impact which access to information and skills training has on empowering people in resource poor communities to improve their lives.

Debra Lewis – United States

Dr. Debra Lewis is committed to health equity and community empowerment, bringing a wealth of experience from a career dedicated to higher education and non-profit organizations. She serves as the Director of Philanthropy for a new startup where her primary focus is building out the non-profit arm to serve underserved youth. Inspired by her own successful personal health transformation, she is now pursuing the FMCA Health Coach Certification to integrate practical, root-cause strategies into her community work. Her vision is to leverage her background and new coaching skills to empower individuals and bridge the health gap in her current community, ensuring that holistic well-being is accessible to all.

Gema Ortiz – United States

As an Advocacy & Leadership Program Manager at a California based nonprofit, Gema Ortiz designs and leads initiatives that empower women of color to advocate for themselves around issues such as low wages, healthcare access, and workplace equity. With extensive experience in program management, strategic planning, and workforce development, she has a proven record of driving operational efficiency, leading remote teams, and building partnerships across sectors including education, healthcare, and community organizations. Her work centers on developing leadership among women at the margins of economic and healthcare systems, creating spaces for healing, storytelling, and civic engagement.

Each of these changemakers exemplifies FMCA's mission: to expand the reach of functional medicine health coaching and empower individuals to take charge of their health. Their journeys remind us that when we invest in people, we multiply impact.

About FMCA:

The Functional Medicine Coaching Academy (FMCA) is a global leader in health coach education, offering a certification program rooted in functional medicine principles and backed by The Institute for Functional Medicine. FMCA prepares graduates to partner with clients in personalized, root-cause care across diverse settings.

About VoLo Foundation:

VoLo Foundation is a private nonprofit organization with a mission to accelerate change through science-based climate solutions, education, and health initiatives. Their continued support makes opportunities like the FMCA Community Impact Scholarship possible.

For more information about FMCA's Health Coach Certification Program or upcoming scholarship opportunities, visit functionalmedicinecoaching or contact....