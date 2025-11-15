EDGE Showcases Its Global Evolution With 42 New Launches At Dubai Airshow 2025



EDGE introduces disruptive systems across the air and space domains, marking six years of transformation in the UAE's defence industry

Breakthroughs in propulsion, autonomy, space technologies, and smart weapons Strengthened by partners who bring deep expertise, shared ambition, and a commitment to rapid development

Abu Dhabi, UAE:November 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has lifted the veil on 42 new products and solutions at Dubai Airshow 2025, delivering one of the most ambitious launches in its history. The new line-up spans autonomous systems, smart weapons, propulsion systems, space capabilities, radar technologies, and secure communications, reflecting the UAE's growing industrial strength.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said:“Dubai Airshow has a special place in EDGE's story. It was here in 2019 that our story began, and this year it stands as proof of how far we have advanced. From a bold idea to a global force, we've now launched 42 new products in a single day and more than 250 across our portfolio. We are not only meeting the needs of the local market but competing globally, with over 53 per cent of our revenue now driven by exports. What was once an ambition is now a reality powered by our people, our world-class partners, and an unrelenting determination to lead the future of advanced technology and defence.”

Autonomous Systems:

A future product of the newly announced EDGE-Anduril Production Alliance, Omen is a hover-to-cruise autonomous air vehicle (AAV) designed to pack the endurance, payload, and mission flexibility of much larger systems into a novel runway-independent group 3 airframe. The joint venture enables EDGE to access Anduril's continuously updated Lattice software platform, a foundational layer of AI-driven command and control that will supercharge both new and existing in-scope joint venture systems.

JERNAS-M is a compact medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) UAV for persistent ISR and precision strike that boosts situational awareness and speeds decision cycles. VORTEX-E delivers precise counter-drone interception while minimising collateral effects, while STRIKE is a rugged fixed-wing weapon carrier that extends tactical reach for medium altitude missions.

Smart Weapons:

In a clear shift toward more disruptive solutions across cost effectiveness, performance and speed to market, EDGE has launched a new suite of smart weapons. Most notable is WSM-1, a long-range cruise strike option with resilient navigation and AI-assisted terminal retargeting. The new DARKWING is a modular air or ground launched autonomous strike system with interchangeable seekers and payloads for rapid mission reconfiguration. THUNDER-ER converts legacy aerial munitions into smart stand-off weapons that extend operational reach while lowering lifecycle cost and simplifying sustainment.

Propulsion Systems:

To power this wave of autonomous systems and smart weapons, and to secure a resilient local supply chain, EDGE has expanded its propulsion portfolio to include air-breathing piston, turbine, microjet and engines, and a full range of solid, liquid, and hybrid rocket motors. This broadened capability covers propulsion for UAVs, loitering munitions, and missile platforms, together with rocket engines engineered for advanced smart weapons, suborbital missions, and future space launch applications.

Space Capabilities:

Building on EDGE's growing presence in the space domain, ZENITH is a new sovereign space operations and data orchestration platform, unifying access to multi-sensor imagery and data from national, commercial, and allied constellations. It serves as the central hub for discovery, tasking, delivery, and management of large-scale collection and ordering workflows, giving mission teams a single trusted operational picture in real time and enabling secure, efficient, and coordinated mission operations across Earth observation and space awareness domains.

Radar Technologies:

EDGE is advancing its sensor and electronic warfare portfolio with new radar and intelligence systems that combine AI, digital processing, and modular design for multi-domain use. The AL HARRIS X is a next-generation AESA radar built for short-range air defence and counter-drone operations, using AI-driven classification and trajectory prediction to strengthen border, coastal, and critical asset protection. The AMES P complements it as an airborne reconnaissance pod for fixed-wing, rotary, and unmanned platforms, delivering high-precision signal detection, real-time geolocation, and advanced electronic support capabilities.

Secure Communications:

EDGE has also launched the KATIM GATEWAY X9000M, a pocket-sized, high-assurance network encryptor that redefines secure mobility. The latest in the GATEWAY series, it delivers government-grade encryption in a compact, portable form for secure connectivity all mission environments. Fully interoperable with KATIM's existing infrastructure, the X9000M expands EDGE's secure communications portfolio and advances sovereign capability in trusted data protection.

Since its launch at Dubai Airshow in 2019 with 30 products, EDGE has expanded its portfolio to 250, with 150 showcased at this year's event. This growth reflects sustained investment in sovereign capability and the impact of strategic partnerships that have strengthened the group's global presence. These collaborations have enhanced EDGE's competitiveness in international markets and supported export revenues that now exceed 53 percent.

Under the theme 'Always Ahead Always Above', EDGE is exhibiting its advanced systems spanning air, space, propulsion, smart weapons, radars and electronic warfare, electro-optic technologies, and secure communications at its main stand, 520, and outdoor stand, S34.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.