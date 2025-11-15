Trump Proposes U.S.-Russia-China Talks On Nuclear Arms Reduction

U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants to hold a summit between the United States, Russia, and China to discuss reducing nuclear arsenals, according to the reports.

Speaking to reporters on November 14, Trump emphasized that the United States possesses the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, followed by Russia and then China.

Trump added that his goal is nuclear disarmament, proposing a focused meeting among the three leading nuclear powers to negotiate reductions in their stockpiles.

He warned that over the next four to five years, Russia and China could reach U.S. levels of nuclear weapons, highlighting the urgency of multilateral discussions.

Trump's remarks come amid ongoing concerns about nuclear proliferation, global security tensions, and debates in Washington over modernization of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Analysts note that past U.S.-Russia arms reduction agreements, including New START, have helped limit nuclear warheads, but China has historically been excluded from such formal treaties.

Experts say a trilateral summit could mark a significant shift in nuclear diplomacy, potentially addressing gaps in oversight and promoting strategic stability among the world's top three nuclear powers.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram