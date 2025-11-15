Metrolink Announces Service Update Effective November 16
Doha, Qatar: Starting tomorrow, November 16, 2025, a change in metrolink operations for Corniche Metro Station will take effect.
In a social media post, Doha Metro announced that M144 buses, which generally operate from Exit 3 of Corniche Station, will now operate from Exit 2.
To enhance the travel experience for commuters, it also added that a new bus stop has been introduced at Tawar Mall.
The M144 metrolink serves the areas of Madinat Khalifa North, Dahl Al Hamam and Umm Lekhba.
