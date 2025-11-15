Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Metrolink Announces Service Update Effective November 16

Metrolink Announces Service Update Effective November 16


2025-11-15 03:02:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting tomorrow, November 16, 2025, a change in metrolink operations for Corniche Metro Station will take effect.

In a social media post, Doha Metro announced that M144 buses, which generally operate from Exit 3 of Corniche Station, will now operate from Exit 2.

To enhance the travel experience for commuters, it also added that a new bus stop has been introduced at Tawar Mall.

The M144 metrolink serves the areas of Madinat Khalifa North, Dahl Al Hamam and Umm Lekhba.

MENAFN15112025000063011010ID1110347812



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search