Man Jailed In UK For Stealing Banksy Painting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: A man was sentenced to 13 months in prison by a UK court on Friday for stealing a print of Banksy's "Girl with Balloon" from a London gallery.

Larry Fraser, 49, was jailed by a judge in southwest London after he pleaded guilty to the smash-and-grab burglary of the elusive artist's painting, worth £270,000 ($355,200).

"This is a brazen and serious non-domestic burglary," said Judge Anne Brown, passing the sentence at Kingston Crown Court.

The limited-edition print was the only one to be stolen from the exhibition, which was showcasing a collection of 13 Banksy pieces worth around £1.5 million.

Fraser was arrested days after he stole the painting in September 2024, with the artwork recovered shortly after, according to London's Metropolitan Police.

"Banksy's Girl with Balloon is known across the world -- and we reacted immediately to not just bring Fraser to justice but also reunite the artwork with the gallery," said Met police officer Scott Mather, who led the investigation.

Banksy, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, is best known for his hard-hitting murals and often uses a distinctive stencilling style that frequently appears on buildings and walls.

Several of his artworks have been defaced or stolen, whether for their value, public placement or intrigue.

A satellite dish depicting a wolf -- part of Banksy's animal-themed artwork series revealed in summer 2024 -- was removed, possibly stolen, less than an hour after the artist claimed it on his social media.