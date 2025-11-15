403
Turkish Vice President Commemorates TRNC’s 42nd Anniversary
(MENAFN) Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz attended a ceremonial gathering at the parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Friday to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the TRNC’s establishment and the upcoming Nov. 15 Republic Day.
Representing Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Yilmaz emphasized the courageous resistance of Turkish soldiers and fighters in forming the TRNC in a post shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He honored the founding figures Rauf Denktas and Fazil Kucuk, along with all martyrs and veterans who participated in the Cyprus Peace Operation.
Yilmaz also conveyed his felicitations to the Turkish Cypriot community on the occasion of Republic Day and expressed gratitude to the TRNC parliament speaker for hosting the reception.
“I also thank TRNC Parliament Speaker Ziya Ozturkler and his esteemed spouse for their kind hospitality this evening and extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters on November 15 Republic Day,” he added.
