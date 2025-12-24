Zelensky Says Restoration Of Kakhovka Dam Will Cost EUR 2B

The head of state said this at a meeting with journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Kakhovka Dam and the hydroelectric power plant, which are necessary for the safe and normal operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, could be rebuilt as a joint regional development project with a similar operating structure. However, we believe that for all of this to happen and function safely, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the city of Enerhodar, and the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant must be demilitarized, because Russian troops are currently stationed there and there is war, with no adequate security," Zelensky said.

He recalled that the dam is located in temporarily occupied territory.

"To rebuild it, about EUR 2 billion is needed, and someone has to invest this money. The Russians will not invest it themselves. The only thing they need is drinking water for Crimea. I believe the Americans could quickly build a dam that would provide water. But the water would go everywhere," Zelensky said.