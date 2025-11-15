IPL 2026: Hope To Win More With This Current Group Of Players, Says Jadeja After Being Traded To RR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) After coming to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a significant player trade ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said he hopes to achieve greater success with the current group of players.

For Jadeja, being traded to RR marks an emotional homecoming for him. He was one of the brightest young talents during the franchise's title-winning campaign in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy. 17 years later, Jadeja returns to RR as one of the most accomplished all-rounders in the cricketing world

“Rajasthan Royals gave me my first platform and my first taste of victory,” said Jadeja.“Coming back feels special - it's not just a team for me, it's home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL, and I hope to win more with this current group of players,” said the all-rounder, who joined RR for Rs 14 crore, in a statement released by the franchise on Saturday.

Jadeja had been a mainstay at CSK since 2012, apart from the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise was suspended. In 2022, he was entrusted with the captaincy but relinquished the role midway through the campaign and handed it back to MS Dhoni after the team endured a poor start.

Joining Jadeja at RR from CSK is England's seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran, who comes for an existing fee of Rs 2.4 crore. RR is Curran's third team after being at CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

“Jadeja's return is deeply special for everyone connected to the Royals. He was part of our foundation years and to welcome him back now as one of the game's most complete players is incredibly meaningful.”

“Alongside Sam Curran, whose competitiveness and all-round quality strengthen our group, this marks a new and exciting chapter for the franchise,” said Manoj Badale, RR's lead owner.

Kumar Sangakkara, RR's Director of Cricket, welcomed the signing of Jadeja and Curran into the franchise.“Jadeja coming back to the Royals is incredibly special for all of us. He understands the franchise and the fans, having been part of RR's IPL-winning campaign. Over the years, he has grown into a player who can influence the game in every department.”

“His experience, composure, and competitive edge will add immense value to our group. Sam brings a different but equally important dimension. He's fearless, adaptable, and thrives in pressure situations with both bat and ball. Together, Jadeja and Sam give us balance, leadership, and the kind of match-winning depth we want as we build for the future,” he said.

With Jadeja and Curran coming in, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who spent 11 years with RR, has now moved to CSK. Samson had signalled after the 2025 IPL that he was seeking a change and wished to be released by the franchise.

“Sanju's journey with the Royals has been remarkable. I've seen him grow not just as a player, but as a leader who always put the team first and carried himself with calmness and integrity.”

“He has given everything to this franchise, and we are deeply grateful for the role he has played in shaping our culture and standards. We respect his decision and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career", said Sangakkara.

The long-serving wicketkeeper-batter's decision to move to CSK for Rs 18 crore marks the end of a significant chapter for him with RR, where he had established himself as one of the team's most influential figures.

“Sanju was with us at trials when he was just 17 years old, went on to become one of our youngest captains of RR and since then, he has been an integral part of the Royals family for more than a decade, continuing to inspire everyone around him.”

“His chapter with us has been one of belief, brilliance, and heart. Sanju has been an exceptional ambassador of our values, and we thank him for everything he has done for the Royals family,” added Badale.

While RR have traded out Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals (DC) for his current fee of Rs 4.2 crore, Donovan Ferreira, the wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa, returns to the franchise after being traded out by the latter for Rs 1 crore.

“Donovan brings a mix of power-hitting and game awareness. He understands our environment and he fits the brand of cricket we want to play. We're delighted to have him back. At the same time, we thank Nitish for his contributions and wish him the very best,” said Sangakkara.

Ferreira's return adds more power, flexibility, and finishing strength to RR's batting options.“It feels great to return to a familiar environment. I've had a good chat with Kumar and I'm looking forward to playing my role for the Royals," said Ferreira.