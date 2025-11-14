Kadestone Capital Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Kadestone Capital Corp. (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCQB: KDCCF) ("" or the ""), a vertically integrated property company, today announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported a net loss of $3,608,106, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,761,871, or $0.06 per share, for the same period in the prior year. The increased loss was primarily driven by operating expenses including salaries and wages of $1,396,715, consulting fees of $1,303,693, and interest expense of $765,662. These expenses were partially offset by income from associates totaling $729,271 and income from an investment in a mortgage fund amounting to $199,484.

Net cash used in operating activities also increased, rising to $3,789,439 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2,606,385 in the prior year, reflecting the higher level of operational spending during the period.

The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, using the accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties, and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at .

For further information, please contact David Negus, CFO, Kadestone Capital Corp., ..., 604 671-8142

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Brent Billey"

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's objectives, goals and future plans, including the Company's ability to identify opportunities and secure additional investments in 2025 and the Company's vision to become a leading vertically integrated property company, may constitute forward looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to Kadestone's ability to receive sufficient financing to execute its business objectives or plans on acceptable terms or at all; Kadestone's ability to realize the anticipated benefits for its synergistic business lines; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Additional information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to Kadestone is contained in Kadestone's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at . These risks include, but are not limited to, Kadestone's requirement of significant additional capital; Kadestone's ability to receive sufficient financing to execute its business objectives or plans on acceptable terms or at all; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated September 2, 2020, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Kadestone Capital Corp.