FRO Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (the“Company”) announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 can be found on our website at and attached to this press release.
November 14, 2025
Limassol, Cyprus
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
FRO - Annual Report 2024
FRO - Annual Report 2024_20-F
FRO - Directors Report
FRO - Remuneration Report 2024
