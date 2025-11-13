Salman Khan Says 'Aahhhhaaa' As He Drops Backstage Glimpses From The Da-Bangg Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is in Qatar at the moment for his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded show in Doha.

Before entertaining the viewers with his powerful performance, the 'Sultan' actor treated his InstaFam with a fun backstage glimpse on social media.

Salman took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a photo of himself getting his leg stretched. Wearing a gray T-shirt and black denim, he had his leg placed on a man's shoulders.

The image was accompanied by a hilarious caption that read, "Aahhhhaaa".

Salman arrived in Qatar on Thursday for his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha amidst heavy security. He was also accompanied by the head of his security, Shera.

As he was captured at the Doha airport, Salman wore a pair of cream pants, paired with a light thistle coloured t-shirt, along with a jacket, and a cap.

He also sported a moustache as part of his look for his forthcoming war drama, "The Battle of Galwan".

Accompanying Salman during the Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded Tour actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Doha.

Along with Jacqueline and Tamannaah, the show will also see electrying performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul. The show has been scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

For those who do not know, Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is slated to take place on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha.

Announcing the Tour on social media, Salman previously wrote,“Qatar, get ready for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14th November 2025 (sic)”.

Salman is juggling multiple roles as the host of the reality show "Bigg Boss 19" and shooting for "The Battle of Galwan".

Amidst all this, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor also recently visited veteran actor Dharmendra at a hospital in South Mumbai.