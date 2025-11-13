403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saddle up in style at Al Shaqab!Exploring Qatar's premier equestrian centre where the majestic Arabian horse takes center stageFrom world-class stables and hydro-therapy pools to panoramic views of the indoor & outdoor arenas-this tour has it all at Education City, Doha - a 25-minute ride from the city centre into the breeding ground of excellence: more than 400 top-tier horses under one roof available Sunday–Thursday (morning & afternoon slots) - make sure to book ahead! Swipe through for close-ups, stable vibes, and pure horse gratitude.
