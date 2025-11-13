403
The A220's Engine Problem That Won't Go Away
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) When Airbus acquired Bombardier's C Series programme in 2018 and rebranded it as the A220, the move instantly gave the aircraft new credibility. The jet represented a bold new direction in narrowbody design - a quiet, efficient, and passenger-friendly aircraft intended to bridge the gap between regional jets and larger single-aisle models like the A320. Airlines praised its fuel efficiency, its range, and the comfort it offered on short- and medium-haul routes.
But behind the success story, one problem has persisted since the aircraft's earliest days: The Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engine. What began as an engineering breakthrough has turned into one of the longest-running maintenance and reliability challenges in modern commercial aviation, affecting dozens of airlines and forcing repeated groundings across the global fleet.
The issue came to a head again this month when Swiss International Air Lines announced it would ground its entire A220-100 fleet following renewed engine problems. It's a familiar story for operators of the aircraft, and one that continues to shape schedules, capacity, and costs.
At the heart of the issue lies the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan, or GTF, the family of engines that powers not only the A220 but also the Airbus A320neo and Embraer E2 series. The technology was revolutionary when it was introduced. By adding a gearbox between the fan and the turbine, Pratt allowed each section to spin at its optimal speed, significantly improving fuel burn and reducing noise. The results were impressive - double-digit efficiency gains and quieter operations - but the real-world reliability of the engine has never caught up with its ambition.
The PW1500G has suffered a range of durability and materials issues, from premature wear on turbine components to microscopic contamination in powdered-metal parts. These are not theoretical concerns: They translate into repeated removals, lengthy inspections, and severe shortages of serviceable engines.
Swiss, the A220's launch operator, has dealt with the problem since 2019, when several inflight engine shutdowns triggered emergency inspections. Pratt & Whitney introduced a series of technical fixes and software updates that temporarily eased the issue, but the underlying reliability concerns have never been fully resolved.
Other carriers have fared no better. AirBaltic, which operates one of the largest A220 fleets in the world, has had to lease aircraft from other airlines to cover cancelled flights. Delta Air Lines and Air Canada have reported schedule disruptions due to engine maintenance. Korean Air and EgyptAir have also faced extended groundings. For some operators, as many as 30 to 40% of their aircraft have been unavailable at any one time.
The roots of the problem go back to manufacturing. In 2023, Pratt & Whitney disclosed that a powdered-metal contamination had affected the production of certain engine components across its entire GTF family. The discovery meant that hundreds of engines - possibly more than 1,200 - would require detailed inspection or overhaul between 2024 and 2026. Each inspection involves partial disassembly and advanced testing, a process that can take months per engine. With global maintenance capacity already constrained, the backlog has become a major operational bottleneck.
For airlines, the consequences are tangible. Grounded aircraft mean lost revenue, disrupted schedules, and higher leasing costs as carriers scramble to source replacement capacity. Swiss's decision to temporarily suspend operations of one variant was the most public example yet, but across the industry, the pressure is mounting. AirBaltic's chief executive has described the situation as“an operational crisis that no airline can plan for.”
Pratt & Whitney, now part of RTX, maintains that the long-term fix is underway. The company says new-build engines incorporate redesigned parts that eliminate the metallurgical defect, and that repair capacity is expanding through additional maintenance partners. It has allocated billions of dollars to compensate airlines and accelerate repairs. Yet the recovery timeline remains long. By its own estimates, most of the affected engines will not be fully cycled through inspection and rebuild until at least 2026.
The problem is not only technical but logistical. Global engine-maintenance facilities are already operating at full capacity, and spare engines are scarce. Many airlines are keeping aircraft grounded for lack of available replacements. Engine turn times that once took 60 days can now stretch to 200 or more. For carriers with smaller fleets, the financial and operational strain is acute.
The A220's predicament is a reminder of how dependent modern aircraft programmes are on their engine suppliers. Unlike the A320neo, which can be fitted with either Pratt & Whitney or CFM engines, the A220 was designed exclusively around the PW1500G. That decision simplified certification but has left operators without alternatives. The aircraft's performance is outstanding - when it flies.
Airbus remains publicly confident in the A220's long-term prospects. The manufacturer continues to secure new orders, particularly from North American and European carriers looking for efficient replacements for ageing regional and short-haul jets. Production rates are being increased, and airlines continue to praise the jet's economics when operational. But every grounding chips away at that confidence. Airbus can build and deliver aircraft, but the engines that power them are Pratt's responsibility, and the A220's success now depends on how quickly the engine maker can deliver lasting stability.
For Pratt & Whitney, the reputational cost has been significant. The geared-turbofan concept remains an engineering achievement, but the recurring maintenance issues have eroded trust among airlines. The company has been forced to spend heavily on warranty claims, compensation, and production adjustments. Investors and analysts have questioned whether the cost of fixing the GTF family could exceed its long-term profit potential.
The industry, meanwhile, is learning a wider lesson about risk concentration. Aircraft today are designed with remarkable efficiency, but that efficiency comes at the price of integration. When a single supplier encounters systemic issues, the ripple effect is global. The GTF's problems have affected hundreds of aircraft across multiple manufacturers, and the shortage of spare engines has highlighted how dependent airlines are on a few industrial bottlenecks.
The A220 itself remains one of the most advanced aircraft in the skies - quiet, efficient, and well-liked by passengers. Its operational troubles are not of Airbus's making, nor of the airlines that operate it. They stem from an ambitious engine design that has yet to achieve the reliability modern commercial aviation demands. The author is an aviation analyst. X handle: @AlexInAir Bombardier aircraft A220
