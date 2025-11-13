Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Featured In NNW Editorial On Precious Metals Demand In AI Era

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) announced its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), which highlights the accelerating demand for gold and silver as essential conductors underpinning global AI infrastructure. The piece notes tightening reserves and rising industrial consumption, including World Gold Council data showing technology demand reached about 326 tonnes last year, a 7% increase, as electronics and industrial applications consumed more than 10.5 million ounces. With AI deployment driving further growth in conductive metals, ESGold is advancing its fully funded, fully permitted gold-silver project designed for near-term production and long-term scalability.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

