Rajasthan SIR 2026: Over 92 Pc Forms Distributed Jhalawar Leads, Bharatpur Lags

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) The Special Intensive Revision Programme (SIR-2026) of the electoral rolls in Rajasthan is progressing rapidly.

In the first 10 days of the campaign, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have reached over 5 crore voters, distributing more than 92 per cent of counting forms across the state through a door-to-door campaign.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that Jhalawar (99 per cent), Bundi (98.8 per cent), Rajsamand (98.7 per cent), Dungarpur (97.5 per cent), and Barmer (97.1 per cent) are among the top-performing districts.

However, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, Jodhpur, and Sirohi are trailing with less than 90 per cent form distribution.

At the assembly constituency level, Jhalawar, Begun, and Keshoraipatan have achieved 99.9 per cent coverage, while Bharatpur (50 per cent) and Nadbai (58 per cent) are the slowest in progress.

Mahajan said the digitisation of enumeration forms on the ECInet portal is being carried out swiftly.

So far, 33 lakh forms have been digitally uploaded. Barmer, Bharatpur, and Chittorgarh are leading in this effort, while Baran, Bikaner, and Pali are comparatively slower.

He directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) to expedite the process and ensure BLOs receive adequate technical support.

He added that the Election Commission of India is closely monitoring the campaign and has issued clear directives to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in districts lagging. He expressed satisfaction over the recent progress in the Jodhpur district.

The Chief Electoral Officer urged voters to use the online facility to fill out counting forms at gov.

Online submissions are directly received by the concerned BLO, eliminating the need for physical re-submission. So far, over 82,000 online counting forms have been received in Rajasthan.

Hanumangarh and Ganganagar top the list, while Banswara and Dungarpur remain at the bottom.

Mahajan stated that, following the Commission's directives, DEOs, EROs, and Assistant Officers are conducting continuous monitoring across all districts.

BLOs are visiting homes in both rural and urban areas to physically verify voter details such as name, address, age, and other information.

The ongoing verification campaign will continue from November 4 to December 4, ensuring accuracy and transparency in the voter lists.

Mahajan emphasised that SIR-2026 plays a vital role in strengthening Rajasthan's democratic framework by ensuring the inclusion of eligible voters and the removal of ineligible names from the rolls.