Interior Minister Attends EU-MENA Ministerial Conference On Regional Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazin Farrayeh is currently participating in the EU-MENA ministerial conference to foster a regional political dialogue on enhancing security cooperation.Held in Lisbon, Portugal, from Nov. 13-14, the event was attended by European and Arab interior ministers, as well as representatives of regional and international organizations.The meeting addresses common security issues across the Mediterranean, mainly exploring new security models, overhauling police cooperation to counter evolving threats, and endorsing a joint cooperation framework to strengthen structured political dialogue and a strategic security mechanism among the region's countries.Delivering a keynote speech presenting Jordan's perspective, Farrayeh highlighted the main security challenges facing the Kingdom in its regional environment.Farrayeh will also hold bilateral talks with several Arab and European interior ministers and representatives of regional and international organizations.