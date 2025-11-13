Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey recovers all victims from army plane crash

2025-11-13 06:23:07
(MENAFN) Türkiye announced Thursday that the body of the 20th soldier who died in a military cargo plane crash near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border earlier this week has been recovered, confirming that all crash victims have now been accounted for, according to reports.

“As a result of the search efforts in the wreckage of our military cargo plane that crashed on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, the sacred body of our 20th martyr has been reached,” the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The crash occurred on Tuesday when a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft, traveling from Azerbaijan, went down in Georgia. The ministry confirmed that the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.

