Bulgaria Opposes EU Plans to Dilute Unanimity Rule in Foreign Policy
(MENAFN) Sofia is mounting a firm defense of its leverage within the bloc, resisting proposals to dilute the unanimous consent requirement governing EU foreign and security decisions, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev declared Wednesday.
Georgiev responded directly to parliamentary inquiry from MP Zlatan Zlatanov of the Vazrazhdane party, reaffirming Bulgaria's unwavering commitment to the current system, according to a news agency. The stance reflects Sofia's conviction that unanimity requirements preserve both decisiveness and respect for individual member state concerns on sensitive geopolitical matters.
The foreign minister articulated the core rationale: "By making decisions unanimously, the EU clearly demonstrates its ability to act decisively in response to the numerous geopolitical challenges of recent years while taking into account the national sensitivities of member states," Georgiev said.
Georgiev further contended that shifting to alternative voting mechanisms would erode political buy-in. Decisions reached through qualified majority voting (QVM), he asserted, "generally do not reflect the same level of political commitment," emphasizing that inclusive consensus-building guarantees the durability and credibility of EU foreign policy initiatives.
Under QVM—a framework permitting decisions when 55% of member states representing at least 65% of EU population support action—smaller nations risk marginalization on critical geopolitical matters.
Underscoring the stakes amid escalating global instability, Georgiev stressed: "In the current complex geopolitical situation, it is extremely important for the EU to maintain its unity, taking into account the interests of all member states." He spotlighted robust democratic backing and political accountability as non-negotiable pillars of legitimate foreign policy.
EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has proposed a compromise: retaining unanimity solely for decisions on initiating or terminating accession negotiations with candidate nations, while permitting technical bargaining and implementing measures to proceed with qualified majority support from the 27-member bloc.
