Whitebit Unveils WB Check, Bypassing Traditional Crypto Barriers
We've made it simple: sender selects amount and currency, and recipient enters their own details and wallet address - no need to create a WhiteBIT account.
WB Checks are valid for 5 years until they expire, so recipients can claim their transfers whenever they need.A more flexible and premium way to transfer digital assets
Transferring digital assets is often described as instant and seamless. In practice, it can still require negotiation: Which wallet are you using? Do you have an account here? Can you pass verification first? Or let's do it tomorrow when everyone is available?
These questions slow down even simple arrangements: sharing a project reward, reimbursing expenses, gifting digital assets, or settling up with a partner.
WB Check was created for exactly these moments - when transferring assets should be simple and instant, without additional steps or registration.How WB Check works To create open Products - U Finance” →“WB Checks - Choose the amount and select a security level: Revocable - no password required, the Sender can cancel the WB Check anytime before the recipient withdraws funds from it. Or Irrevocable - requires a 6-digit access code; cannot be canceled after creation. Share - Send via link, email, or print a PDF/QR code. Claim - Recipient enters their wallet address and receives the assets instantly. When WB Check is useful
WB Check may be practical in situations like:
- Settling with partners across different time zones or outside traditional business hours Sending rewards or honorariums after events or collaborations Returning or reallocating funds without requiring the recipient to onboard to a specific platform Gifting crypto to someone who is just starting and may not want to choose a platform yet
In other words, the tool adapts to different contexts and user preferences with an option to claim WB check anytime in a convenient way for the recipient.What makes WB Check unique
While transferring crypto itself is not new, the format of a flexible, account-free on-demand transfer is.
- Instant transfer not limited by to workdays and hours Activate WB check at any crypto wallet, whenever and wherever recipient wants No need to enter recipient details and mess up with wallet address - recipient fills in this information themselves 5 years to activate Top-tier security, yet simple and easy to use
WB Check is now available to WhiteBIT users. WB Checks may be activated to compatible wallets and exchanges, subject to jurisdictional restrictions and platform terms.
WB Check provides an option for cases where digital asset transfers should be simple, direct, and independent of platform boundaries or onboarding steps.About WhiteBIT
WhiteBIT is a European cryptocurrency exchange offering 900+ trading pairs, 350+ assets, and support for 9 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is part of W Group, which serves over 35 million users worldwide. The platform partners with major organizations such as Visa, Fireblocks, Juventus Football Club, and the Ukrainian national football team. WhiteBIT is committed to promoting the global adoption of blockchain technology.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment