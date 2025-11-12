Whitebit Unveils WB Check, Bypassing Traditional Crypto Barriers

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) WhiteBIT has launched WB Check, a new tool that simplifies asset transfers for situations where participants use different wallets and platforms. It streamlines the process while keeping security and clarity for both sides.

We've made it simple: sender selects amount and currency, and recipient enters their own details and wallet address - no need to create a WhiteBIT account.

WB Checks are valid for 5 years until they expire, so recipients can claim their transfers whenever they need.

Transferring digital assets is often described as instant and seamless. In practice, it can still require negotiation: Which wallet are you using? Do you have an account here? Can you pass verification first? Or let's do it tomorrow when everyone is available?

These questions slow down even simple arrangements: sharing a project reward, reimbursing expenses, gifting digital assets, or settling up with a partner.

WB Check was created for exactly these moments - when transferring assets should be simple and instant, without additional steps or registration.

To create open Products - U Finance” →“WB Checks - Choose the amount and select a security level: Revocable - no password required, the Sender can cancel the WB Check anytime before the recipient withdraws funds from it. Or Irrevocable - requires a 6-digit access code; cannot be canceled after creation.Share - Send via link, email, or print a PDF/QR code.Claim - Recipient enters their wallet address and receives the assets instantly.

WB Check may be practical in situations like:



Settling with partners across different time zones or outside traditional business hours

Sending rewards or honorariums after events or collaborations

Returning or reallocating funds without requiring the recipient to onboard to a specific platform Gifting crypto to someone who is just starting and may not want to choose a platform yet

In other words, the tool adapts to different contexts and user preferences with an option to claim WB check anytime in a convenient way for the recipient.

While transferring crypto itself is not new, the format of a flexible, account-free on-demand transfer is.



Instant transfer not limited by to workdays and hours

Activate WB check at any crypto wallet, whenever and wherever recipient wants

No need to enter recipient details and mess up with wallet address - recipient fills in this information themselves

5 years to activate Top-tier security, yet simple and easy to use

WB Check is now available to WhiteBIT users. WB Checks may be activated to compatible wallets and exchanges, subject to jurisdictional restrictions and platform terms.

WB Check provides an option for cases where digital asset transfers should be simple, direct, and independent of platform boundaries or onboarding steps.

WhiteBIT is a European cryptocurrency exchange offering 900+ trading pairs, 350+ assets, and support for 9 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is part of W Group, which serves over 35 million users worldwide. The platform partners with major organizations such as Visa, Fireblocks, Juventus Football Club, and the Ukrainian national football team. WhiteBIT is committed to promoting the global adoption of blockchain technology.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.