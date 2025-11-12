Mannatech Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter 2025
| MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS -(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,141
|$
|11,396
|Restricted cash
|550
|550
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $783 and $935
|38
|19
|Income tax receivable
|732
|737
|Inventories, net
|11,128
|10,405
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,587
|1,755
|Deferred commissions
|909
|1,259
|Total current assets
|22,085
|26,121
|Property and equipment, net
|3,232
|2,858
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,753
|2,094
|Other assets
|2,828
|2,644
|Deferred tax assets, net
|1,783
|1,770
|Long-term restricted cash
|239
|569
|Total assets
|$
|33,920
|$
|36,056
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Commissions and incentives payable
|$
|6,407
|$
|8,642
|Accrued expenses
|3,281
|3,832
|Deferred revenue
|2,290
|3,027
|Accounts payable
|4,005
|2,070
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,745
|1,178
|Taxes payable
|1,487
|1,788
|Current notes payable
|-
|84
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|288
|275
|Total current liabilities
|19,503
|20,896
|Long-term notes payable
|2,900
|2,900
|Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion
|2,702
|1,576
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,402
|1,390
|Finance lease liabilities, excluding current portion
|463
|680
|Total liabilities
|26,970
|27,442
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,900,930 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,884,814 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|33,000
|33,027
|(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
|(2,729
|)
|1,189
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,759
|)
|(5,666
|)
|Treasury stock, at average cost, 841,927 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 858,043 shares as of December 31, 2024
|(19,562
|)
|(19,936
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|6,950
|8,614
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|33,920
|$
|36,056
| MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share information)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|29,161
|$
|31,725
|$
|81,403
|$
|88,858
|Cost of sales
|6,890
|8,105
|20,495
|20,763
|Gross profit
|22,271
|23,620
|60,908
|68,095
|Operating expenses:
|Commissions and incentives
|11,192
|12,893
|31,312
|36,237
|Selling and administrative expenses
|9,072
|9,840
|29,865
|31,293
|Total operating expenses
|20,264
|22,733
|61,177
|67,530
|Income (loss) from operations
|2,007
|887
|(269
|)
|565
|Interest expense, net
|(104
|)
|(109
|)
|(279
|)
|(196
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|611
|(1,495
|)
|(2,551
|)
|495
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|2,514
|(717
|)
|(3,099
|)
|864
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(590
|)
|389
|(819
|)
|(636
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,924
|$
|(328
|)
|$
|(3,918
|)
|$
|228
|Income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.01
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(2.06
|)
|$
|0.12
|Diluted
|$
|1.01
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(2.06
|)
|$
|0.12
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|1,901
|1,885
|1,901
|1,885
|Diluted
|1,901
|1,885
|1,901
|1,885
Net sales by region for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were as follows (in millions, except percentages):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Region
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Americas
|$
|7.9
|27.1
|%
|$
|10.6
|33.4
|%
|$
|25.1
|30.8
|%
|$
|30.4
|34.2
|%
|Asia/Pacific
|18.8
|64.4
|%
|18.6
|58.7
|%
|49.5
|60.8
|%
|51.6
|58.0
|%
|EMEA
|2.5
|8.5
|%
|2.5
|7.9
|%
|6.8
|8.4
|%
|6.9
|7.8
|%
|Total net sales
|$
|29.2
|100.0
|%
|$
|31.7
|100.0
|%
|$
|81.4
|100.0
|%
|$
|88.9
|100.0
|%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income from Operations in Constant Dollars)
To supplement its financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Mannatech discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. It refers to these adjusted financial measures as Constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures provide investors with an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, it calculates current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior year's rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between the actual GAAP results and the recalculated results for the current year at the Constant dollar rates.
The tables below reconcile third quarter 2025 and year-to-date Constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations. (in millions, except percentages):
|Three-month period ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Constant $ Change
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Measure:
|Translation
|Measure:
|Measure:
|Total $
|Adjustment
|Constant $
|Total $
|Dollar
|Percent
|Net sales
|$
|29.2
|$
|0.2
|$
|29.4
|$
|31.7
|$
|(2.3
|)
|(7.3
|)%
|Gross profit
|$
|22.3
|$
|0.1
|$
|22.4
|$
|23.6
|$
|(1.2
|)
|(5.1
|)%
|Loss from operations
|$
|2.0
|$
|0.1
|$
|2.1
|$
|0.9
|$
|1.2
|133.3
|%
|Nine-month period ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Constant $ Change
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Measure:
|Translation
|Measure:
|Measure:
|Total $
|Adjustment
|Constant $
|Total $
|Dollar
|Percent
|Net sales
|$
|81.4
|$
|1.7
|$
|83.1
|$
|88.9
|$
|(5.8
|)
|(6.5
|)%
|Gross profit
|$
|60.9
|$
|1.4
|$
|62.3
|$
|68.1
|$
|(5.8
|)
|(8.5
|)%
|Loss from operations
|$
|(0.3
|)
|$
|0.5
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.6
|$
|(0.4
|)
|(66.7
|)%
