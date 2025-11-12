Mannatech Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter 2025

Third Quarter Results



Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $29.2 million, as compared to $31.7 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 8.1%. On a Constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) our net sales decreased $2.3 million, or 7.3%, and unfavorable foreign exchange caused a $0.2 million decrease in GAAP net sales as compared to the same period in 2024. The decline in revenues was principally due to slowing demand in certain regions we operate within, however sales for the third quarter of 2025 were higher than the first two quarters of 2025.



Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 76.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 74.5% for the same period in 2024. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to higher sales prices which was added in the third quarter of 2025 and lower inventory reserve additions compared to the same period in 2024. The timing of certain sales promotions also increased gross profit as a percentage of net sales during the quarter, compared to the same period in 2024.



Commission expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 10.7%, or $1.3 million, to $10.9 million, as compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2024. Commissions are earned from sales. Commission expenses in dollar terms decreased during the three months ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to a decline in our sales. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, commissions as a percentage of net sales decreased to 37.5% from 38.3% for the same period in 2024.



For the three months ended September 30, 2025, selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.7 million, or 7.8%, to $9.1 million, as compared to $9.8 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses was the result of a $0.4 million reduction in payroll costs, a $0.1 million decrease in travel and entertainment costs, a $0.1 million decrease in warehouse costs and a $0.1 million decrease in charitable contributions. Selling and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 increased to 31.1% from 31.0% for the same period in 2024.



Income from operations was $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to $0.9 million in the same period last year.



Income tax expense was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to income tax benefit of $0.4 million in the same period last year.



Net income was $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, or $1.01 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024.



As of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents decreased 37.3%, or $4.3 million, to $7.1 million from $11.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech's network and associated with purchases of its products as of September 30, 2025 was approximately 119,000, as compared to 136,000 in the same period of 2024. Recruiting new associates and preferred customers decreased 21.9% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.



Management's Statement

Changes in current trade policies, including with respect to tariffs, could affect our cost structure and profitability. While we take steps to mitigate or avoid these increased costs and disruptions, our ability to do so may be limited by operational and supply chain constraints and uncertainties, especially in the short term.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of Constant dollar measures. The company discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors with an additional perspective on trends. Although management believes the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of their business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,” "hope,"“could,”“would,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“approximates,”“predicts,”“projects,”“potential,” and“continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.

