Police Tighten Social Media Watch Across Kashmir, One Booked

Srinagar- Jammu & Kashmir Police on Wednesday intensified efforts to curb the misuse of social media platforms for spreading hate, misinformation, and divisive content.

Police units across several districts issued separate advisories warning users against posting or sharing anti-national, communal, or inflammatory material online.

In Bandipora, police advised citizens to exercise restraint and responsibility while using social media and to avoid engaging with content that promotes communal or divisive narratives.

The advisory stated that strict legal action would be taken against individuals spreading hate or misinformation and warned against falling prey to accounts operated from across the border aimed at disturbing peace and public order.

Similarly, Ganderbal Police issued a strong advisory cautioning against posting or sharing inflammatory or anti-national content, particularly related to the recent Red Fort blast. Police said some users had mocked the tragic incident online, terming such behaviour as“inhumane and provocative”.

The advisory urged users to report objectionable posts or accounts directly to law enforcement agencies instead of amplifying them and emphasised that any content threatening public harmony would invite legal consequences.

In Sopore, police appealed to citizens and WhatsApp group administrators to use social media responsibly and warned that any anti-national, communal, or sectarian post, comment, or forward would attract the strictest legal action.

The advisory urged people not to amplify hate or misinformation and to use social media as a tool for connection rather than division.

“It has come to notice that some social media users are posting or reacting insensitively to the recent tragic incident at the Red Fort. Such actions are deeply objectionable and anti-national, aimed at spreading hatred and disturbing public harmony,” Kupwara Police said, adding that it urges everyone to avoid posting, sharing, or endorsing any content that is anti-national, communal, or disrespectful in nature.

“The public is advised to report such content or accounts to the concerned platform or law enforcement authorities instead of engaging with or spreading them,” the police said, adding that it is closely monitoring online activity.