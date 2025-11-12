Jared Wesley

I am a“pracademic” -- a practicing political scientist -- whose career path has taken me from government boardrooms to university classrooms. Prior to joining the University of Alberta Department of Political Science, I served in various senior management roles in the Government of Alberta.

