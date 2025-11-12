$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jared Wesley

Jared Wesley


2025-11-12 03:17:04
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta
Profile Articles Activity

I am a“pracademic” -- a practicing political scientist -- whose career path has taken me from government boardrooms to university classrooms. Prior to joining the University of Alberta Department of Political Science, I served in various senior management roles in the Government of Alberta.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta

The Conversation

MENAFN12112025000199003603ID1110335038



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search