Jose L Areta

Associate Professor in Exercise Metabolism and Nutrition, Liverpool John Moores University

José investigates how nutrition interacts with exercise to influence performance and health. His work explores:

- How the timing and composition of carbohydrate, fat, and protein intake affect training outcomes

- The role of dietary supplements in performance optimisation

- The endocrinological and metabolic effects of energy restriction

Her has published in world-leading journals: The Journal of Physiology, The FASEB Journal, Nature Communications, The American Journal of Physiology: Endocrinology and Metabolism, the Journal of Applied Physiology, Sports Medicine, and more. His research has shaped international dietary recommendations and practices, and he has provided new insights on the amount, timing, and distribution of nutrients around exercise

Experience