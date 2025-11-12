Azerbaijani Finance Ministry, World Bank Review Digital Financial Systems

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance held high-level talks with a World Bank delegation on advancing the digitalization of the country's public financial management, the Ministry of Finance told Trend.

The meeting on November 12 brought together Deputy Minister of Finance Himalay Mammadov and a World Bank team led by Serdar Yilmaz, Practice Manager for the Public Finance and Procurement Unit at the World Bank.

The discussions focused on the ongoing modernization of Azerbaijan's financial management system, including medium-term expenditure frameworks, results-based budgeting mechanisms, and the evaluation of digital platforms and information systems supported by the World Bank.

During the meeting, Mammadov outlined recent innovations in Azerbaijan's public financial management and highlighted the role of digital platforms. He emphasized that the Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development document promotes digital transformation across all sectors, contributing to sustainable and transparent financial governance. He noted that the project will play a key role in shaping the architecture of the Digital State Financial Information System, strengthening results-based budget management, and aligning practices with international standards.

Yilmaz praised the Azerbaijani government's efforts to modernize financial systems through digital transformation, noting that the planned project would create new opportunities for sustainable and transparent financial management in the country.

The meeting included a detailed discussion of six core project modules, covering public financial management information systems, digital technology implementation, ICT system customization, infrastructure requirements, cybersecurity, interconnectivity, and artificial intelligence readiness.

Both sides underlined the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the project and agreed on practical steps for the next stages.