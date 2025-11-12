Lithuania's Drone Regulation Amendments: Enhanced Military Response To Airspace Violations

MENAFN - GetNews) The changes enable military action against drones in prohibited or restricted zones by decision of the Minister of Defense or an official authorized by him, if the flights violate the conditions, restrictions, or procedures.

Previously the army could respond to drones only when they acted as weapons in prohibited zones. Instead, the new rules allow a more flexible and effective response to airspace violations by drones and the use of military means to neutralize them as needed.

The law also outlines the mechanism for activating restricted zones and the procedure for informing in cases of airspace violations. Under the new rules, civilian aircraft are prohibited from flying in such zones without the appropriate permit, and pilots are required to use radio communication and a transponder when flying in uncontrolled airspace. The changes were developed in light of this summer's events, when two Russian drones“Gerbera” violated Lithuanian airspace, one of which was equipped with explosives. It is also known that in recent months drones from Belarus have crossed Lithuania's airspace: on July 10 one homemade drone crossed the border near the Shumsk border crossing, on July 16 border guards shot down another small device, and on July 28 police recorded an unidentified drone that also crossed the border from Belarus.

To complement the regulatory updates, Lithuania has also stepped up practical measures to strengthen Drone Detection and interception capabilities. The Ministry of Defense announced plans to deploy additional radar systems along the eastern border with Belarus and Russia, focusing on low-altitude airspace where small drones often operate. These systems will be integrated with existing military surveillance networks to provide real-time tracking of unauthorized aerial vehicles, enabling faster decision-making for neutralization.

Furthermore, the Lithuanian Armed Forces have begun specialized training for personnel tasked with drone interception. This includes drills on using anti-Drone Jammer s, net guns, and even short-range air defense systems in scenarios where drones pose a direct threat to critical infrastructure-such as power plants, government buildings, and military installations. Defense officials noted that the training also emphasizes distinguishing between civilian and hostile drones to minimize unintended disruptions to legitimate air activities.

The amendments have garnered support from Lithuania's NATO allies, who view the measures as a proactive step to address emerging security challenges in the Baltic region. A spokesperson for NATO's Allied Air Command stated that the alliance“recognizes the growing threat of unauthorized drone activity and commends Lithuania's efforts to enhance its Airspace Security.” NATO has also offered to share intelligence and technical expertise to assist Lithuania in refining its anti-drone strategies, as part of the alliance's collective defense commitments.

However, the new rules have sparked some discussions among civilian drone operators and aviation enthusiasts. The Lithuanian Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) has moved to clarify the regulations, launching a public awareness campaign to inform hobbyists and commercial drone users about permit requirements for restricted zones and the obligations for transponder use.“We aim to balance security needs with the rights of legitimate drone users,” an LCAA representative explained.“The key is ensuring that everyone understands the rules to avoid accidental violations.”







Looking ahead, Lithuanian defense officials have indicated that the government will continue monitoring drone technology developments and may further adjust the regulations as needed. This includes exploring partnerships with tech companies to develop advanced anti-drone solutions tailored to the Baltic terrain.“The security environment is constantly evolving, and our response must evolve with it,” said the Minister of Defense.“These amendments are a crucial first step, but we remain committed to staying ahead of threats to our airspace and national security.”