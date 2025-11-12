In Riyadh, Brazil Is Re-Elected To UN Tourism

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Brazil was re-elected on Tuesday (11), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to continue chairing the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization, UN Tourism. By a vote of 21 to 13, the country defeated Slovenia in the race. The election took place during the council meeting, a body dedicated to promoting responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism.

The decision keeps Brazil at the helm of strategic decisions for the sector, such as investment attraction, professional training, sustainability, the relationship between the industry and climate change, and digitalization, among others. During the meeting in the Saudi capital, Slovenia was appointed first vice president of the body, and China, second vice president.

In a statement, Brazil's Ministry of Tourism said the decision reaffirms“the country's leadership in global tourism.” The council meeting was marked by the farewell of UN Tourism's current secretary-general, Zurab Pololikashvili, after eight years in office. He will be succeeded by Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais of the United Arab Emirates, the first woman elected to the position of secretary-general in the organization's 50-year history.

The executive secretary of Brazil's Ministry of Tourism, Ana Carla Lopes, who represented the country at the meeting and advocated for Brazil's reappointment, assured that UN Tourism, under Brazil's presidency, will“make next year a spectacular year for global tourism.”

The Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino, who is attending the COP30 UN climate talks in Belém, sent a message highlighting the achievements of the current Brazilian administration, such as the inauguration of UN Tourism's first office in the Americas, in Rio de Janeiro, the creation of committees such as the Climate Action Committee, and the election that recommended Al Nowais as the first woman to hold the position of secretary-general of the international organization dedicated to tourism.

