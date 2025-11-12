Technical Analysis Of The S&P 500, USD/JPY And Silver Price As They Continue To Rise.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update

​Dow hits new record:

​The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2% to a fresh record close as optimism grew that Congress would vote to end the 53-day US government shutdown.

​AI stocks pull back:

​Nvidia dropped nearly 3% after SoftBank sold its $5.8 billion stake, while CoreWeave slumped 16% on weaker revenue guidance, weighing on the broader artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

​Soft jobs data boost rate-cut hopes:

Automatic Data Processing I(ADP) reported that private employers shed roughly 11,000 jobs per week in October, strengthening expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December.

​Asian equities advance:

​Japan's Topix hit another record high despite continued weakness in SoftBank shares, while Taiwan led regional gains amid improving risk sentiment.

​Oil and gold steady:

Brent crude oil eased to $65 a barrel after recent highs following new US sanctions on Russia, while gold edged 0.5% lower to $4,106.00 per ounce.

​S&P 500 breaks through resistance line

​The S&P 500 gapped higher on Monday and has since been on an upward trajectory. Tuesday's break above its October-to-November resistance line at 6,807 is bullish and points to a move towards the October record high at 6,920 being at hand.

​Minor support is seen around the early October high at 6,764.

S&P 500 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​USD/JPY trades in nine-month high

​USD/JPY is in the process of rising above its late October-to-early November highs and in doing so is trading in nine-month highs with the 12 February high at ¥154.80 being tested. If overcome the 3 February peak at ¥155.88 should be next in line.

​Immediate support sits between the late October-to-early November highs at ¥154.48-35 with an uptrend line coming in at ¥153.57.

USD/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​Silver price on track for sixth straight day of gains

​The silver price has resumed its ascent on Fed rate cut expectations and is approaching the $53.00 per troy ounce region with the mid-October high at $53.6235 representing the next technical upside target.

​Potential slips may find support around the 9 October peak at $51.2425.​​

Spot silver daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

