MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Power Receives Second H-25 Gas Turbine Order for Chang Chun Petrochemical's Miaoli Factory in Taiwan

Cogeneration Facility at Miaoli Factory (Photo: Chang Chun Petrochemical)

TOKYO, Nov 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order for an H-25 gas turbine for Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. through Mitsubishi Corporation Machinery, Inc.

Chang Chun Petrochemical is advancing plans to convert the cogeneration facility at its Miaoli Factory, located in Miaoli City in north-central Taiwan, from existing heavy oil and coal-fired boilers to a high-efficiency natural gas-fired system. The H-25 gas turbine will serve as the core of the new gas-fired cogeneration facility, with an output of approximately 30 MW. Operation is scheduled to begin around the end of 2028, supplying electric power and steam for manufacturing processes at the factory. Mitsubishi Power will deliver the main gas turbine and auxiliary equipment, as well as dispatch engineers to support equipment installation and commissioning.

Mitsubishi Power previously received an order for an H-25 gas turbine for the Miaoli Factory in 2023, with operation planned to start around summer 2026. This order marks the second H-25 gas turbine to be installed at the same factory. Through improved plant efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions, this project will contribute to the realization of Taiwan's energy policy objectives.

Chang Chun Petrochemical is a core company of Chang Chun Group, a major petrochemical conglomerate in Taiwan. Headquartered in Taipei, Chang Chun Group comprises numerous group companies and factories in Taiwan and around the world.

Since 1984, Mitsubishi Power has supplied major equipment to power generation and cogeneration facilities at Chang Chun Group factories, including nine steam turbines and five boilers. Mitsubishi Power continues to provide after-sales services and various solution offerings. This latest order reflects the strong trust earned through this track record and the long-standing positive relationship between the two companies.

The H-25 gas turbine has demonstrated high reliability supported by extensive long-term operational experience. Since receiving the initial order for the H-25 in 1987, Mitsubishi Power has delivered and operated more than 200 units worldwide. Utilizing the H-25 in cogeneration facilities enables improved plant efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions compared to conventional boiler-based systems that burn fuel directly.

Mitsubishi Power will continue to actively expand its business in the distributed power generation market, including industrial private power generation and cogeneration systems worldwide, contributing to the strengthening of industrial infrastructure and the reduction of energy-related environmental impacts globally.

