Egypt's FM Discusses Gaza, Libya, Sudan At Turkey's SETA Foundation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday highlighted the significant development in Egyptian-Turkish relations and the positive contribution their partnership can make to resolving regional crises, during a discussion at a Turkish think tank.

Abdelatty participated in a panel discussion at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) in Ankara, where he reviewed the recent uptick in official visits between the two countries and the tangible progress in economic and investment cooperation.

He noted the results of the joint planning group meeting co-chaired by the two countries' foreign ministers in Ankara on Nov. 11-12, which focused on preparations for a high-level strategic cooperation council meeting scheduled for 2026.

In his remarks, the minister addressed key regional issues, led by the situation in the Palestinian territories. He outlined Egypt's pivotal role since the beginning of the war in Gaza in de-escalating the conflict and preventing the displacement of Palestinians, pointing to the efforts made by Cairo in cooperation with Turkey, Qatar, and the United States to reach the Sharm El-Sheikh peace agreement.

He also mentioned the ongoing preparations for the Cairo international conference on the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza.

On Libya, Abdelatty stressed Egypt's support for a Libyan-led political solution and the need to expedite simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.

Regarding Sudan, he affirmed Egypt's position on the importance of a ceasefire, the rejection of any attempts to divide the country, and support for its national state institutions. He highlighted Egypt's efforts within the quartet mechanism and its full condemnation of the“horrific violations” in El Fasher.

Abdelatty also touched on developments in the Horn of Africa, stressing the alignment of Egyptian and Turkish positions on the importance of preserving the unity and sovereignty of Somalia and supporting counter-terrorism efforts. He affirmed Egypt's readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation with Turkey in Africa to support development and security on the continent.