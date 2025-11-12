Complimentary Webinar: Introduction To The Certification Standard For Responsible Advanced/Chemical/Molecular Recycling
While the global chemical recycling market was valued at $14.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow continuously through 2030, the industry continues to face challenges resulting from regulatory ambiguity, economic viability, and even pushback from those questioning whether chemical recycling is beneficial.
In response, a new Certification Standard for Responsible Advanced/Chemical/Molecular (ACM) Recycling (SCS-004) is being developed to establish a credible basis for independently assessing and certifying environmentally and socially responsible ACM recycling operations. The Standard, which brings needed transparency to ACM recycling, is primarily applicable to recyclers handling polymers (e.g., plastics, textiles, elastomers) and to different advanced, chemical, and molecular recycling technologies (e.g., pyrolysis, solvolysis, depolymerization, and gasification).
Join Victoria Norman, Executive Director and Rachel Boothby-Hentschel, Senior Associate, of SCS Standards and Assurance Systems; and representatives from Eastman, LyondellBasell and Alterra on November 18th, 2025, at 1PM ET (10AM PT) where they will introduce the certification standard.
Key topics to be discussed:
Presentation of the standard structure and requirements
Overview of the proposed certification process
Value of defining responsible advanced/chemical/molecular recycling
