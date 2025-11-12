Sri Lanka And Latvia Sign Agreement On The Transfer Of Sentenced Persons

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Deepening bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and Latvia in the field of consular and legal affairs, the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the two countries was signed at the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

The Agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Latvia by Ambassador of Latvia to India, Juris Bone who is also concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka, and on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka by High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne.

The Agreement facilitates the transfer of sentenced persons between Sri Lanka and Latvia in accordance with each other's national laws and regulations enabling individuals to serve their imposed sentences in their home countries.

Guided by the principles of humanity and respect for human rights, the Agreement represents an important bilateral instrument promoting mutual legal collaboration and the social rehabilitation of sentenced persons while upholding humanitarian considerations.

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration of Sri Lanka will serve as the central authority for implementing the Agreement in Sri Lanka, while the Ministry of Justice of Latvia will act as the corresponding authority in Latvia.

The Embassy of Latvia in New Delhi is among 99 diplomatic missions concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka with residence in New Delhi. New Delhi hosts the highest number of accredited diplomatic missions for Sri Lanka of any foreign capital. The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi plays an important role in coordinating and facilitating engagement between Sri Lanka and these 99 accredited diplomatic missions.