SKIMS Medical College Observes World Hypertension Day

The program commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Tariq Bhat, In-Charge Head of the Department, General Medicine, who emphasized the importance of timely diagnosis, adequate treatment, and consistent monitoring in managing hypertension effectively.

Prof. Dr. Fazal Q. Paray, Principal of the college, and Prof. Dr. Ajaz Rather, Registrar Academics, delivered keynote addresses highlighting the growing public health challenge posed by hypertension and the urgent need for greater awareness and lifestyle modification among the population.

A key feature of the event was an expert lecture by Dr. Muzafar Naik, who provided an in-depth overview of Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM). He emphasized that SKIMS Medical College is the only institution in the region offering this advanced diagnostic service, underscoring the institution's commitment to technological advancement in patient care.

The event also featured a student symposium on hypertension, where medical students presented on various aspects of the condition. The symposium was adjudicated by a panel of faculty members including Dr. Muzafar Naik, Dr. Manzoor Ahmad, and Dr. Ahad Wani. Prizes were awarded to the best presentations, encouraging academic engagement and peer learning.

The proceedings of the event were efficiently moderated and anchored by Dr. Rozia Bukhari, Senior Resident, Department of General Medicine.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Manzoor Ahmad extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to the organizing committee,faculty members, students, and staff for their contributions in making the program a success.

The event reflected the institute's continued efforts to lead public health initiatives and educate both the medical fraternity and the public on critical health issues such as hypertension.

