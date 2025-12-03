2Nd ODI: We Can Take A Lot Of Confidence With This Win, Says Bavuma After SA Chase 359

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Dec 3 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma hailed his side's composure after they completed a mammoth chase of 359 to beat India by four wickets in the second ODI and level the series 1-1. He added that the visitors will take a lot of confidence from this win, coming at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

South Africa rode on Aiden Markram's superb century, along with breezy fifties by Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, to pull off a mammoth chase of 359 and beat India by four wickets.“I'm happy to have crossed the line. Coming into this game, we were thinking of how we could get better with the ball. I think with the ball, there are more conversations that we could have. But with the bat, definitely better up front with the top three.”

“The partnerships between Aiden-Breetzke, carrying on with his form, and Bosch, showing a lot of maturity there. Finishing also, better showing from us. Unbelievable game. I think it's a record chase and I think it shows how well we need to play against this Indian side,” said Bavuma at the conclusion of the game.

South Africa chased down 359 with four balls to spare, thanks to Markram's 110, followed by Breetzke's fluent 68 and Brevis' enterprising 54.“Yeah, it was a contribution from almost everyone, and we would need it in a big run-chase like that. I came to the crease with Aiden; he was hitting the ball.”

“I was trying to build a partnership with him. But I think that was the biggest thing, trying to take the game deep. I think that's not really a thing now in modern-day cricket. But it was all about the partnership and trusting the guys who were coming behind me that they would be able to chase down whatever score,” added Bavuma.

He also felt sending Brevis to bat at No.4 was a move that paid off.“I think the ploy of sending Brevis early worked in our favour. A lot of confidence that we can take from this game. I think we set it up to be an exploding series. I think the guys who are here are our best players.”

“I think there's a high level of competition between the guys. It's a strong competition for positions. So I think batters know that they have to be at their best. Similarly, with the bowling as well, we are creating that depth around our fast bowlers. As I said at the end of the Test series, it's a good space for the guys. As much as there are still strides that we need to make, performances like these do a hell of a good job for confidence.”

Asked about the injury status of Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi, Bavuma said,“I'm not the doctor, so I'm not too sure. It didn't look too good, to be honest. Nandre not being able to finish his spell. I'm sure they'll go through the medical process. If need be, we do have other guys waiting in the wings who will have to do the job come Saturday.”

Markram, who struck a match-winning century and became the Player of the Match, said he was determined to make amends after falling short in the first ODI.

“Yes, exactly. You've got to get through that initial period. We saw in the first game what the middle order did, and from my side, I did feel a bit responsible that we just came up short. If you kick on into the 70s, the outcome could easily be different.”

“Tonight, under lights, the wicket had a bit more pace and swing, so the plan was to get in, find some rhythm, and then push on from there. I can't remember the exact over, but later in the innings, (he and Bavuma) chatted and felt we were both set. That's normally when I try to play my shots.”

“If one of us gets out, then you rebuild with the next batter. The partnership felt solid. I'm proud of the boys for getting us over the line. It was tricky at the end, high-pressure moments, but the guys stayed calm and got the job done,” he said.

Markram also felt that having ample batting depth also helped the Proteas ace the chase.“It definitely helps. When you've effectively got 8 batters and Kesh, who can also chip in, that gives you a lot of freedom.”

“As a team, we want to play a positive brand, take the game on, and put bowlers under pressure. When you've got depth, you feel that freedom. The middle order has really put their hands up over the past year. Now it's up to us at the top to set things up so they can entertain.”

Quizzed on whether he prefers opening or one down, Markram found it hard to choose one.“It's tough to pick. Everyone says the opening is great because the field is up and the ball comes onto the bat nicely. That's true, but when it's swinging in and out, it can be a challenge. Still, I'm happy either way. It's only been a few innings at the top again, so I think once I settle in, I'll start enjoying it even more.”

Corbin Bosch, who helped finish the chase through an unbeaten 29, said calmness was the key for him in the closing stages.“I just said to Kesh, let's run hard. We still need less than a run-a-ball. I just told Kesh, let's stay nice and calm, run nice and hard, and we'll be able to pick off the runs. There's always the belief in this team that we can chase anything.”

“Tonight just shows that we can do incredible things when the game is set up perfectly. The guys at the top of the order set up this game beautifully for us to finish it off at the end. I had full belief that if needed, Nandre would come in. I just told Kesh, let's be nice and calm and take it one ball at a time, one run at a time, and we'll get over the line.”

Asked about the conditions in Raipur, Bosch said,“Bowling on it was a little bit tricky. Obviously, not my best bowling performance, but the dew definitely played a factor. The ball started coming on quite nicely. It was quite sticky when the outfield was still nice and dry, but as soon as the ball got a bit wet, it got a little bit tougher. Obviously, it made it a little bit easier for us to score the runs.”

Bosch has been a vital cog in South Africa's wheel across formats in the last 12 months, and the all-rounder feels batting at number eight is a challenge he enjoys taking on.“That's my job. It's so much easier batting at number 8 than opening, but I'll take it. Whatever I can do to contribute to the team, I'll happily do it.”